2nd arrest in shooting death of man in Bay Ridge: police

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A second arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in Bay Ridge, police said Monday.

Eric Cruz, 46, faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police.

The arrest was announced a week after police said Anthony Valenti, 35, was also arrested. He faces the same charges.

The men are accused of killing Grei Frasheri, a 23-year-old Brooklyn man who was born in Albania.

Frasheri was shot in his neck near 93rd Street and Fourth Avenue, less than half a mile from his home, on Sept. 7, officials said.

Police were called to the scene about an assault and when they arrived, officers found Frasheri dead.

Family and friends spoke about Frasheri at his wake days later.

“We’re just trying to stay strong for the parents,” Kristi Leka, the victim’s cousin, said. “No matter how hard you try to hold them up, you can’t. It’s tough.”