Tattooed thief sought in armed robbery at Bronx deli: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for the individual involved in an armed robbery at a Bronx deli.

On Sept. 19, an unidentified man entered the Blue Moon Deli on East 170th Street in Mt. Eden shortly after 3 a.m. and approached the 28-year-old employee behind the counter, police said.

He displayed a black firearm and demanded money, said cops.

The employee complied and removed about $200 in cash and a box of cigars before fleeing, said police. The employee was not injured.

The individual is described to be a male, about 5-feet-6-inches, with a slim build, short, black hair, a moustache and a tattoo of a skull on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).