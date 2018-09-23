Street closures, security measures for 2018 UN General Assembly

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump and world leaders are coming together in New York this week for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

New Yorkers are bracing for another week of international bedlam as the General Assembly continues through Oct. 1, with weekdays designated as gridlock alert days.

To ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and world leaders, the NYPD and law enforcement agencies will provide highly trained officers throughout the area.

Heavily armed members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force will be on duty, serving as the first line of defense. Security arsenal will also include aviation and marine units as well as devices to detect chemical or biological weapons.

Alternative modes of transportation are strongly encouraged.

The following traffic advisory has been issued by the NYPD:

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 24th, 2018

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

2ndAvenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

58th Street from Plaza to 6th Avenue

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th, 2018

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

58th Street from Plaza to 6th Avenue

61st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

61st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

61st Street from Madison Avenue to 5thAvenue

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th, 2018

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

51st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

58th Street from Plaza to 6th Avenue

61st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

61st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

61st Street from Madison Avenue to 5thAvenue

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th, 2018

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

Southbound at 63rd Street

Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

51st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

58th Street from Plaza to 6th Avenue

61st Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue

61st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

61st Street from Madison Avenue to 5thAvenue

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 28th, 2018

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:

1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted: