News Closeup: New Jersey Senate race

The race for the U.S. Senate seat in New Jersey is proving to be a contentious battle between 12 year incumbent Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and his Republican challenger, former pharmaceutical executive Bob Hugin.

Both sides are on the attack, running negative campaign ads accusing each other of greed and corruption.

Last week on PIX11 News Closeup we heard from Bob Hugin on his increasingly competitive campaign for office and why he is the right candidate for the job.

This week we hear from New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez who defends himself on his record, talks about the issues facing his state, and why voters should re-elect him this fall