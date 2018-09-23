Newlywed Navy veteran goes missing, dies on his honeymoon in Hawaii

Police have identified the body of a newlywed Navy veteran who went missing on his honeymoon in Hawaii.

Stephen Kramar had left the Wavecrest Resort on Tuesday morning for a hike, police said. Jeffanie Rantung reported her husband missing that night. He’d texted her around 2:30 p.m. and told her he was on his way back, but he never returned to the hotel.

Police searched for his body for days. A volunteer found his body on Friday on the hillside in an area called Pia Gulch about a half-mile northeast of the Wavecrest Resort.

Kramar and Rantung were in Hawaii on their honeymoon, according to a GoFundMe. Rantung told friends her husband had gone on the hike alone to make sure it was safe to take her with him.

“He’s a very avid hiker. He’s hiked 14,000-foot mountains,” Jeffanie Kramar told FOX5 News in DC. “He’s very extreme, but he knows what he’s doing. He was in the military. He served in the Navy for almost three years so he’s trained and experienced.”