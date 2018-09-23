Man steals woman’s purse at Bronx Rite Aid, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man accused of stealing a woman’s purse inside a Bronx Rite Aid pharmacy.

On Sept. 17, a 64-year-old woman placed her pocketbook on a seat next to her while waiting for her medication to be prepared at the Rite Aid pharmacy along West Fordham Road and Grand Avenue, police said.

A man then walked up to the counter, bent over and took the victim’s pocketbook, according to police.

He placed the pocketbook, which contained $500 in cash and a credit card, inside his bag and fled the location on foot, said cops.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater with the word “Bronx” printed across its chest, black shorts, black sneakers and a gray messenger bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).