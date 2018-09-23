Man makes anti-gay comments, attacks 2 in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man who allegedly attacked two men after making anti-gay comments in Brooklyn early Sunday.

It was reported to police that shortly after midnight, two men, ages 29 and 34, were standing along Metropolitan and Union avenues in Williamsburg when they were approached by another man, police said.

The individual allegedly made anti-sexual orientation statements and assaulted the victims.

He allegedly punched the 34-year-old man in the face and grabbed the 29-year-old, throwing him against a tree, said police. Both victims lost consciousness.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 34-year-old man suffered a fractured shoulder and the 29-year-old had a broken finger, according to authorities.

The individual is described as a male and was last seen wearing a black shirt, beige pants and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).