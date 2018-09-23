Man, 22, stabbed to death in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn early Sunday morning, police said.

He was killed by a stab wound to the stomach in front of 83 Bainbridge Street, an NYPD spokesperson said. The man was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive his wounds.

Police took a 20-year-old man into custody. Charges have not yet been filed.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).