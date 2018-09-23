Driver killed in Long Island crash, police say

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Police are investigating a car crash that killed a man on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

Luis Gonzalez Escobar, 22, was traveling in a 2007 Scion on Express Drive South near Brentwood Parkway in Brentwood when he lost control of his car at about 2:45 p.m., police said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, cops said.

Gonzalez Escobar was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.