Community seeks investigation of death of alleged MS-13 victim’s mother

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — It was an emotional night in Brentwood where a community demands answers for the death of Evelyn Rodriguez.

The community is still in shock over the sudden death of Rodriguez, who was laid to rest a few days after she was struck and killed in the same area where her daughter was found dead two years ago.

Rodriguez, 50, became a prominent advocate in fighting MS-13 gang violence after she lost her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, as well as Cuevas's best friend Nisa Mickens, to apparent MS-13 gang violence in September 2016.

As Rodriguez was setting up for her daughter’s memorial service earlier this month, she got into a dispute with a woman over the memorial.

The woman with whom Rodriguez had argued got into an SUV, and ended up running over Rodriguez.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

“Why hasn’t the culprit of this heinous crime been charged? Why hasn’t her name been released?” questioned Debbie Fuentes,

Suffolk County police say investigation is ongoing.