4 shot at party in Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, NY — Four people were shot at a part in Hempstead on Saturday night, police said.

Someone opened fire on Burnett Street and the shots penetrated a solid PVC fence, then hit two men and two women in the yard of Dorlon Street apartment building, a Nassau County Police Department spokesperson said.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

The victims were all rushed to two local hospitals. Police have not identified them. The male victims are 38 and 43, officials said. The female victims are 41 and 42.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.