Woman, 64, struck and killed in New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — A pedestrian was struck and killed in New Jersey Friday night.

Police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at about 7:48 p.m. in the area of East Fourth and Fifth streets in Clifton.

Authorities arrived and found a Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old Clifton resident on scene. The vehicle was involved in the collision with the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 64-year-old Galia Bacheva, was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived, authorities said.

The driver involved suffered no injuries and remained on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Passaic County’s Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.