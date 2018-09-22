Struggle during attempted robbery in Bronx dry cleaner injures 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man accused of an attempted robbery at a Bronx dry cleaner Friday evening.

An unidentified man entered the Dry Cleaner at 727 Westchester Ave. in the Woodstock section of the Bronx and displayed a firearm, demanding the cash register’s contents, police said.

A struggle ensued after the 56-year-old victim attempted to grab the firearm, according to police.

During the struggle, the firearm discharged, striking the victim’s ankle, said cops.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The alleged thief fled north on Westchester Avenue with no property.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).