Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING MEADOWS, Queens — Paul Simon, 76, swears this is his last concert.

Simon held his final concert for his 'Homeward Bound' tour in the borough where he grew up.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio was quick to talk about Simon’s Queens roots from the stage.

Thousands packed Flushing Meadows Park and hundreds more diehard fans listened from a hill outside the ticketed area.

Simon played his timeless hits and a few new ones as well and fans expect he will keep reinventing himself for years to come.