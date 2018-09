Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all inventors, creative thinkers, and lovers of robots.

Interactive exhibits and games will tempt your sense of exploration this Saturday and Sunday at the New York Hall of Science at Flushing Meadows Park in Corona, Queens.

The 9th Annual Maker Faire is being held inside and outside the facility.

Yes, there are robots and many other curious booths that offer a look into everything from artful science to outer space.

