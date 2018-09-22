Man found fatally stabbed in Washington Heights street: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was found fatally stabbed in a Manhattan street Saturday morning.

At about 6:43 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a man assaulted along West 176 Street and Haven Avenue in Washington Heights.

When they arrived, officers found a 35-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his torso, said police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, said authorities.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.