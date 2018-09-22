Knife-wielding man robs Bronx store: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TREMONT, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the man accused of robbing a Bronx store at knifepoint Friday afternoon.

At about 12 p.m., the man entered a commercial store along East Tremont and Marmion avenues in Tremont and approached the female employee, police said.

He displayed a knife and ordered the employee to open the register before taking $300 and fleeing, according to police.

He is described to be about 40 years, 5-feet-10-inches tall, with brown eyes and short, black hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pants, a short-sleeved camouflage shirt, white sneakers and a red baseball cap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).