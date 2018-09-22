Here’s what animated sitcom New Yorkers can’t stop watching

Animated sitcoms have dominated TV screens for decades, but where you live can determine what shows you binge.

A new study by All Home Connections via AT&T ranked the most popular shows across each state. The research team compared those with the highest search volume through Google Trends data.

According to the study, New Yorkers are big fans of “Daria,” the mega-hit spinoff of “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

“Daria,” which first aired on MTV in 1997, made history as one of the longest-running animated series on the network. The pop-culture phenomenon tackled a range of topics including a dive into the struggles of high school students.

The series was recently rebooted as “Darie and Jodie.” The revived show—written by “Inside Amy Schumer” writer Grace Edwards—will focus on Daria Morgendorffer and her friend Jodie Landon.

“These two smart young women take on the world, with their signature satirical voice while deconstructing popular culture, social classes, gender and race,” MTV said.

Emmy-winning classic “The Simpsons” dominated the list as a fan favorite in New Jersey, Maryland and California. Another beloved animated sitcom was “Family Guy,” loved by people in Connecticut, the hometown of show creator Seth McFarlane.

“South Park,” based in Colorado, by no surprise was popular across the state along with Pennsylvania, Ohio and Nevada.

To view of full list of states, visit the complete study.