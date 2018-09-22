Driver dies after suffering medical episode, crashing into pole in Brooklyn: police

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A man is dead after he suffered a medical episode and struck a pole in Brooklyn early Saturday, police said.

Ronald Shammas, 61, was found inside a 2017 Nissan Rouge unconscious and unresponsive along Fifth Avenue and 94th Street in Bay Ridge at about 12:45 a.m., said authorities.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed Shammas was traveling east on 92nd Street when he suffered a medical episode and lost control of his vehicle while making a right turn onto Fifth Avenue, said police.

Shammas then sideswiped another car and struck a traffic light pole on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 94th Street, according to police.

No other injuries were reported, police said.