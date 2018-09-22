× Dog and car lovers come together for ‘Canine Companion’ fundraiser

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — What do all these classic vintage cars and these yellow labradors have in common?

The drivers and the trainers have come together for the ‘Englewood Field and Auto Club’ with all proceeds going to ‘Canine Companions for Independence’ organization.

Caryl Swain has been voluntarily training yellow lab puppies for the last 10 years. Now she’s working with an eight-month-old puppy named after her to help those in wheelchairs get around.

“I did this because to volunteer and do something meaningful,” Swain told PIX11 News. “Now it’s my life’s work.”

Mike Saverino showed PIX11 News how his yellow lab—named Webster—can pull his wheelchair and help him retrieve his keys.

“It gives me a reason to get up in the morning,” Saverino said. “He opens doors for me. It’s really the best thing you can give to me.”

This was also a valuable lesson for the younger generation to learn about how volunteering can help others.

“These dogs help people in need of help,” nine-year-old Clive Schermer told PIX11 News.

For more information, visit the Canine Companions for Independence website.