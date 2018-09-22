Deer hunter falls into NJ sewer drain, authorities say

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A hunter was injured after he fell into a sewer drain while trying to retrieve the deer he shot in New Jersey, police said.

Hackettstown police responded to a call at about 8:17 p.m. Friday regarding a man that fell six feet into a drain. Authorities arrived to the wooded area near the intersection of Old Allamuchy Road and Route 517 and found the 47-year-old man in the sewer drain, police said.

He was rescued and flown to the hospital with a head injury.

Preliminary investigation revealed the hunter shot the deer with an arrow on the property. As he and another person tried to retrieve the deer, he felt into the open sewer drain, according to authorities.

It was also revealed they were hunting close to an apartment building when he fell, said police.

The deer survived and is being treated by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation.