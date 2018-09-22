Bicyclist struck and killed by driver on drugs: police

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. — A man driving while impaired by drugs was arrested after police say he struck and killed a bicyclist on Long Island early Saturday.

Vincent Rienzie Jr., 27, was arrested and faces charges of DWAI Drugs after he allegedly struck Stephen Salzman, 56, in front of 1175 Route 25 in Middle Island.

Rienzie was driving a 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer west on Route 25 when his vehicle veered out of the lane and struck a bicyclist and a telephone pole at about 4:20 a.m., police said.

Salzman was pronounced dead at the scene. Rienzie, who police said was impaired by drugs, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.