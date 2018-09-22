10 events you should add to your calendar this fall

Fall is officially here, and there’s plenty of things to do across NYC this season.

From a host of annual festivals such as The New York Comedy Festival, to Jay-Z’s charity concert, there’s definitely a slew of events to choose from.

Here’s a list of events happening across the tri-state area this fall:

Oktoberfest, Open until Oct. 14 – The annual event offers authentic german beer, giant pretzels and beautiful skyline views. It is hosted at Watermark. Visit here for information on the weekend dates.

Harvest Festival, Sept. 22– This family-friendly festival in Queens will have arts and crafts, games and rides. The event is hosted by Senator James Sanders Jr. and the Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District.

Taste of Iceland, Sept. 27-30 – Want to experience Iceland in NYC? Visit the Icelandic-themed festival produced by Iceland Naturally. Guests can enjoy a mix a variety of culture including cuisine, music and entertainment.

Bruno Mars’ Concert, Oct. 1-5– Grammy-winning artist Bruno Mars is bringing his “24K Magic” tour to the tri-state. Rapper Cardi B was replaced with Boyz II Men, Ciara and Ella Mai. The tour will stop at the Prudential Center this season before hitting Barclays Center.

Nightmare Machine,Oct. 3 to 31. – This spooky pop-up is coming to Brooklyn just in time for Halloween. From creepy clown rooms to a hallway of rainbows, this experience will be nothing short of a frightful treat.

New York Coffee Festival,October 12-14 –Are you a coffee lover? Well this festival is for you. The annual event at Metropolitan Pavilion will include tastings, workshops and barista demonstrations.

The Jam: Only Child,Oct. 15– Enjoy a night of music, dance and spoken word with multi-talented artist, Daniel J. Watts. The WattsWords Productions is hosted by Watts, who has performed in several Broadway shows including “Hamilton.” He’s also appeared on Comedy Central, NBC and HBO. The event will be held at SubCulture.

TIDAL Benefit Concert, Oct. 23 – Global music streaming service TIDAL, owned by Rapper Jay-Z, will host their fourth annual benefit concert in Brooklyn. Proceeds from the event at Barclays Center will go towards criminal justice reform efforts.

Pumpkinville, Open until Oct. 31– In it’s 50th annual run, this Great Valley pumpkin farm hosts more than about 100,000 attendees. Guests can pick pumpkins, see farm animals and enjoy a hayride.

New York Comedy Festival ,Nov. 5-11. – Tracy Morgan, Conan O’Brien and David Cross are among the headliners for the 15th annual event. ‘Insecure’ actress Yvonne Orji is also among the comedians slated to attend.