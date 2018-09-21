Woman chases man accused of grabbing her inside subway station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Police are searching for the man who was chased away by the woman he allegedly grabbed at a Manhattan subway station.

On Aug. 31, a 26-year-old woman was walking own a staircase inside the Grand Central – 42nd Street subway station when a man grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The victim confronted the man and chased him through the station, but later lost track of him when he fled the station, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the woman chase and fight back against her alleged groper.

The individual is described as a male about 20 to 30 years old, with eyeglasses. He was last seen wearing a green shirt. Black shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).