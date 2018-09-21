Vendy Awards Honors the best food truck and food cart food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOVERNORS ISLAND — Food trucks and carts are a part of New York City tradition. On Saturday, twenty-five of The Big Apple’s best vendors will serve up their signature dishes for hungry foodies at the 14th Annual Vendy Awards. Vendors will battle it out for one of five categories: Best Breakfast, Best Dessert, Best Rookie, Best Market and the ultimate Vendy Cup.

Tickets are still available for the event, which takes place on Governor’s Island: http://www.vendyawards.org

The Vendy Awards is a fundraiser for the Street Vendor Project.

This morning PIX’11’s Lisa Mateo tried out breakfast from three finalists: King David Tacos (http://kingdavidtacos.com), Saravanaa Bhavan (http://www.saravanabhavan.com) and Mama Jo’s Breakfast cart on 47th & Park.