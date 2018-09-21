Tractor-trailer carrying dry ice overturns on BQE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A tractor-trailer carrying dry ice overturned on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, temporarily blocking all eastbound lanes and causing delays in both directions during the Friday morning rush-hour commute.

The incident involving an 18-wheeler truck happened near Hamilton Avenue, AIR11 footage showed around 7 a.m.

When the tractor-trailer was overturned, it blocked eastbound lanes causing traffic to back up for miles.

The truck emblazoned with the words "DRY ICE CORP" was removed by 8:30 a.m., but dry ice remained on the roadway.

One lane has reopened.