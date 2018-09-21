5 people, including 3 infants, stabbed in Queens day care: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUSHING, Queens — Several people, including three infants, were stabbed in a Queens day care early Friday, police said.

Authorities were called at about 3:40 a.m. to residence serving as a day care on 161st Street between 45th and 43rd Avenues in Flushing.

A 52-year-old woman with self-inflicted knife wounds was taken into custody, said police.

According to police, the woman stabbed three infants — two girls and one boy. One of the girls was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman also stabbed one female co-worker and the father of one of the infants, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.