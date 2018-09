Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — At least six people were injured after an MTA bus crashed into a building in Brooklyn Friday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., a B45 bus made a right turn when it struck a building along Ralph and St. Marks avenues in Crown Heights, an MTA spokesperson said.

According to fire officials, the bus had no customers on board.

Six people suffered minor injuries, said fire officials.

The bus operator was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.