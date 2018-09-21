Mom of alleged MS-13 victim at daughter’s memorial is remembered as a ‘warrior’

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — A district attorney who got to know the mother of a teenager who was murdered allegedly at the hands of gang members says the mom was “our Batman and our Robin.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said Friday that the death of the girl’s mother, Evelyn Rodriguez, means “the world has lost a great warrior.”

Sini spoke at Rodriguez’s funeral in the Long Island community of Brentwood.

Rodriguez was struck and killed by an SUV last week at her slain daughter’s memorial site. Authorities have not charged the driver or released her name.

The 50-year-old Rodriguez was hit near the site where her 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas’ body was found exactly two years earlier. Authorities believe the teenager and a friend were killed by members of the bloody MS-13 gang