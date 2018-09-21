Police: 16-year-old dead after Brownsville basketball court shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old teen was killed after he was shot in the head at a Brownsville basketball court on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at about 3:50 p.m. near Chester Street and Sutter Avenue.

The teen was not an intended target, according to police sources.

Two men appearing to be in their early 20s fired several rounds of shots following a dispute, hitting the victim in his head.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The identification of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Police have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.