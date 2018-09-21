Major road construction project is in the works for BQE and Brooklyn Promenade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Transportation officials are offering another look at one of the busiest stretches of roads in New York City.

After announcing possible replacement options of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg wants people to see deteriorating portions of the triple-cantilevered section of the roadway.

About 153,000 vehicles travel along the BQE every day. The official presentation says "if significant repairs and replacements are not made by 2026, vehicle-weight limits are truck diversions will be necessary."

This project in the planning stage. It also includes the Brooklyn Promenade because that is part of the structure. The iconic, 70-year-old walkway will also have to be dismantled and rebuilt.

The timeline estimates that construction could start in 2023. Initial estimates put the price tag at more than $1.5 billion.

It could take 5 to 8 years depending on the process. The goal is to keep 3 lanes of traffic open in each direction from Atlantic to Sands.

The state has authorized a design-build plan. That means the contractor will draw up and execute the work.

The city has suggested some possibilities for contractors and NYC DOT officials call it an opportunity to innovate.

The traditional approach would have sections of the roadway worked on one at a time. Lanes of traffic would be shifted. Another possibility would remove the promenade and build a temporary roadway in its place. This would allow traffic to flow while work continues underneath.

NYC DOT Commissioner Trottenberg called this possibility "significantly less awful".

“We are grateful that the State has provided NYCDOT the ability to use Design Build for one of the largest and most complex bridge rehabilitation projects we have ever undertaken,” said Commissioner Trottenberg.

Community meetings have been held and more are scheduled. There's another one next week.

Information from the city about the project is available here.