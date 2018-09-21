How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Council member Rafael Salamanca and assemblyman Michael Blake invited PIX11 News to visit the Melrose Mott Haven Senior Center on 152nd Street in the Bronx.

Seniors living at the center had to eat their lunch under a falling ceiling in their cafeteria. Following PIX11's report, NYCHA fixed the ceiling.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 News plumbers will be working on another leak Monday, and the leak will be fixed by the end of the day.

Officials also promise new tiles in the lunchroom ceiling. On Wednesday, the house also had an exterminator on site.

Council member Ritchie Torres said he wants to directly hear the stories of workers and former workers of the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx.

PIX11 News told the stories of two former workers who described an environment filled with harassment, intimidation, and retaliation.

“NYCHA admits to learning about these allegations in May and it went three months without suspending or terminating a single employee," Torres said.

"The only reason they suspended the employee is because reporters like you [Monica Morales] who shed a harsh spotlight on the management failures at NYCHA."

The Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx is being investigated by the Department of Investigation (DOI) and NYCHA. The city's investigation panel lead by Torres wants answers too.

“I think this a real indictment of the management of the New York City Housing Authority,” Torres said.

Torres is calling for a public hearing at City Hall on October 11.

DOI declined to comment on this story

“We’ve had long standing concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck. We can’t comment further on an on-going investigation," a NYCHA spokesperson said previously.

The topic of this week’s “Monica Makes It Happen on Facebook Live” show was safety inside public housing. NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill joined Monica and said that precision policing is a strategy that is helping keep families safe.

“Everybody in this city deserves to feel safe. Our main focus is reducing violence," O'Neill said. "We look at locations across the city people and within those locations connected to crimes."

The mayors office is also focused n safety.

“Major felony crime at NYCHA has gone down by around 10% since 2014," Olivia Lapeyrolerie, a spokesperson for Mayor de Blasio's office said.

You can watch Monica's Facebook live show by clicking here.