Holocaust survivor fatally struck by vehicle in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — A Holocaust survivor was identified Friday as a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

Nissen Krakinowski, 90, of Brooklyn, was hit by a vehicle near Ralph Avenue and Avenue L, bordering Flatlands and Bergen Beach, Thursday at 7:24 p.m., according to police.

He has been identified as a survivor of the Holocaust who was on his way to say Kiddish, a Jewish prayer for the dead, for his daughter, The Yeshiva World reports. The daughter had reportedly been his last surviving family member.

Krakinowski was found to be suffering severe head trauma after being struck, police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Krakinowski was outside of the marked crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and has not been arrested.