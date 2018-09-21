2 killed, 1 injured in Queens shooting: police

DITMARS STEINWAY, Queens — Two people were killed and a third was injured in a shooting in Queens Friday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. on 77th Street near 19th Road in the borough’s Ditmars Steinway neighborhood, police said.

Three people were shot, and two have died, according to police.

Information about the victims and shooter has not been released.

More than a dozen officers responded to the scene, which appeared to center on a home, AIR11 footage showed.

