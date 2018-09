HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman was stabbed in the face in Harlem on Thursday afternoon and a man was quickly arrested, police said.

The 34-year-old woman was stabbed under her left eye around 1:30 p.m. near 122nd Street and Lenox Avenue, an NYPD spokesperson said. A 30-year-old man was arrested several blocks away.

His name has not yet been released.

The woman’s wound is not life threatening, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.