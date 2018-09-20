Thieves sought in series of burglaries in Manhattan restaurants

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for two men involved in a series of burglaries in Manhattan restaurants.

The reported incidents occurred between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9 along the east side of Manhattan.

On Sept. 7, police received a call about a robbery at Lucky Cat restaurant on East 53rd Street.

At about 8:06 a.m., the individual forced open the front door and gained entrance, removing $1,100 in cash, a cell phone and two electronic tablets, police said.

The next day, two individuals forced their way into Sojourn Restaurant on East 79th Street and got away with $250 in cash, a portable speaker, an MP3 player and four electronic tablets, said authorities.

On Sept. 9, one of the men broke into Hendricks restaurant on Third Avenue and got away with an electronic tablet.

The first individual is described to be a man with a tattoo on his right forearm and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans.

The second individual is described as a male.

Video surveillance shows the first individual breaking into Lucky Cat restaurant.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).