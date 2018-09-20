Teen and her mom from New York stabbed to death in Alabama

LESTER, Ala. — Two women from New York have been identified as the victims of a stabbing in northern Alabama, officials said.

Rosa Lee Maldonado, 19, and her mother, Rosa Arminta Maldonado, 49, of the Lester community, were identified as the victims by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A 15-year-old family member with self-inflicted stab wounds was in stable condition in a hospital in Huntsville.

Deputies were called around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found the woman dead and said the younger teen was stabbing herself. Her name has not been released.

“You’ve got two individuals in the process of being murdered, screaming, asking for help and asking the assailant to please stop,” sheriff Mike Blakely said, calling it “one of the worst calls” he’s listened to in his 47 years in law enforcement.

News outlets reported the family had moved to Alabama from Albion, New York. Rosa Lee Maldonado graduated from Albion High School in 2017.

Blakely said investigators are anxious to talk with the younger teen.

“We’ll be talking to some people in the school where she attended,” he said. “We will be talking with some other family members who live in this area.”

Investigators have not determined a motive, Blakely said. No charges have been filed yet.