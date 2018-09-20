3 killed in Maryland shooting, law enforcement official says

ABERDEEN, Md. — Three people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland, that authorities describe as an “active shooter” situation, according to a law enforcement official.

The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The official stressed that the number is based on preliminary information.

A spokeswoman for Rite Aid says a shooting has taken place on the campus of a company distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland.

Spokeswoman Susan Henderson told The Associated Press on Thursday morning that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

Henderson says authorities are at the scene and the company is cooperating with the investigation.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the shooting involved “multiple victims” and warned that the situation was still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

In a tweet, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said his office is monitoring the situation in Aberdeen and that the state stands ready to offer any support.

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

FBI Baltimore is responding & assisting @Harford_Sheriff with an Active Shooter situation. For updates please follow @Harford_Sheriff. — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) September 20, 2018

