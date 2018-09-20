Pop-up shop power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan – Pop-up shops and experiences are all the rage in NYC as businesses and brands take their marketing to another level.

“It’s not always about how many things I own. It’s what did I do today? What did I discover today and I’m going to show you through my social channels,” says Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of The Lion’esque Group, retail strategists and pop-up architects who create these brick and mortar experiences in cities nationwide. Retailers are becoming more social media savvy, gearing their showrooms for the perfect pic, post or tweet.

Human’s Best Friend in the West Village offers 8 different colorful rooms, where you can snap away pics of your pooch.

If you’re looking for a few great pop ups to enjoy in NYC check out: