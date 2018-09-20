Person stabbed outside Bronx school: police

THE BRONX — A person was stabbed outside a Bronx school on Thursday, according to police.

Police said they responded to a call about young people fighting outside campuses at East 164th Street and Grant Avenue at 1:03 p.m.

A person of unknown age was found stabbed at the location, according to police.

The stabbing happened directly outside JHS 166 Roberto Clemente, according to Teamsters Local 237, the union representing school safety officers.

Multiple other schools are located in the area.

The condition of the victim is not yet known.

