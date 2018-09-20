Woman struck and killed in Queens: police

WOODHAVEN, Queens — A woman is dead after she was struck by an SUV in Queens Thursday morning.

Police received a call at about 5:50 a.m. regarding a pedestrian struck along Woodhaven Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.

The woman, who authorities said was in her 50s, was crossing the street at Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard against the light when she was struck by a 51-year-old man driving an SUV, said police.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on the scene.

