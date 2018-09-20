Parents mourning son killed in his own Dallas apartment by police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly two weeks after their son was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer, the parents of Botham Jean sat down with PIX11 News Thursday to talk about the son they lost and their lingering questions regarding the investigation.

“I’ve been devastated. I am devastated,” said Jean’s father Bertrum Jean.

Allison Jean, the 26year-old victim's mother, described her son as a "loving person."

The evening of Sept. 6, Jean was at home in his apartment building. He was killed by a shot to the chest. Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger called 911, identifying herself as the shooter. Officer Guyger said she thought Jean’s apartment was her own, which is in the same building.

Guyger turned herself into authorities and was charged with manslaughter. Jean’s family says the officer’s account of what happened has changed, casting doubt on her story.

"Yes, I’m certain at this point that she’s lying because she’s already offered two contradictory versions," Lee Merritt, an attorney for the Jean family, said.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has called for calm as protests over the Jean case have taken place across the country.

A grand jury will soon hear evidence in the case and charges against Officer Guyger may be upgraded.