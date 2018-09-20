NJ Governor calls for Bergen County sheriff’s resignation after racist comments  

NEWARK, N.J. — Gov. Phil Murphy is calling for a New Jersey county sheriff to resign after a recording surfaced in which he made disparaging comments about blacks and the state’s first Sikh attorney general.

WNYC radio obtained the tape from a person who was present. It was recorded on the day of Murphy’s inauguration in January.

On it, Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino is heard saying Attorney General Gurbir Grewal was appointed because of “the turban.” He also said Murphy’s policies would allow blacks to “come in, do whatever the (expletive) they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that.”

In a statement, Murphy called the comments “appalling” and said if the voice on the recording is Saudino’s he should resign.

A spokesman for Saudino didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Grewal has also called for Saudino’s resignation if the allegations are true.

“I have now listened to the recording obtained by WNYC. If that is in fact Sheriff Saudino’s voice, then he should resign immediately,” he said. “I’ve got thick skin and I’ve been called far worse. But the comments about the African-American community are wrong, racist, and hurtful. The comments about our Lieutenant Governor are inappropriate and homophobic. New Jersey and Bergen County deserve better.”