New Yorkers remember lives lost during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Yorkers gathered and prayed at the Church of the Holy Family in the Bronx Thursday to remember those lives that were lost after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

It’s been exactly a year since that devastating storm made landfall.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a memorial in Cattery Park to honor the estimated 3,000 lives that were lost as a result of the hurricane and its aftermath, according to the Puerto Rican government

From New Jersey to New York, elected officials came out to stand in solidarity with the island of Puerto Rico and to speak out against President Donald Trump

They called the President’s response inadequate and condemned a recent tweet in which the president claimed 3,000 people did not die because of the storm.

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, who was born in Puerto Rico and has family who lived through the storm, also criticized the president.