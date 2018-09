QUEENS — A Delta Airlines flight landed at JFK Airport with smoke coming out of its brakes Thursday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., the Delta 767 plane was making a landing at JFK International Airport when a plane incident was reported.

Authorities responded on scene to the plane coming from Brazil.

The airplane had hydraulic failure, causing overheated brakes, according to Port Authority officials.

No one was injured, officials said.