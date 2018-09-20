City Council Chair of Investigations calls for public hearing on alleged NYCHA sex parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Councilmember Ritchie Torres says he wants to directly hear the stories of workers and former workers of the Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx, some of whom are accused of participating in sex parties while on the job.

PIX11 told the stories of two former New York City Housing Authority workers who both describe an environment filled with harassment, intimidation and retaliation.

“NYCHA admits to learning about these allegations in May and it went three months without suspending or terminating a single employee," Torres said. "The only reason they suspended the employee is because [of] reporters like you who shed a harsh spotlight on the management failures at NYCHA."

The Throggs Neck Houses in the Bronx is at the center of an investigation that's just begun by the Department of Investigation, NYCHA and now the City Council's investigation panel, headed up by by Torres.

“I think this a real indictment of the management of the New York City Housing authority,” said Torres.

Torres is calling for a public hearing at City Hall on Oct. 11.

DOI declined to comment on this story

“We’ve had long standing concerns about management and performance issues at Throggs Neck," a NYCHA spokesperson previously told PIX11. "We can’t comment further on an on-going investigation."