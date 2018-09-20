Arrest made in death of man shot multiple times in Yonkers

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Police made an arrest in the death of a man whose body was found at a Yonkers overpass in July.

Dequan Reyes, 23, was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in Brian Brain’s death, police announced Wednesday.

Brain’s body was found near Tuckahoe Road by the New York State Thruway overpass on July 16. The 34-year-old was found shot multiple times, unconscious and unresponsive.

Investigation led police to a home in Springfield Gardens. According to police, the shooting took place the home the day before Brain’s body was found, police.

Reyes faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.