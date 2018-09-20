1 year after Hurricane Maria, Perth Amboy holds ceremony in solidarity with Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — It's been 10 months since Yaitza Domenech and her family made the city of Perth Amboy their home after their apartment in Puerto Rico became uninhabitable as a result of Hurricane Maria.

Domenech spoke at a ceremony Wednesday held by city officials to stand in solidarity with the people of Puerto Rico.

“It was really difficult and as adults we can heal but for those families who have children it becomes a lot more difficult,” she said in Spanish.

The family told PIX 11 they now feel at peace and are so thankful to have a place to call home.

Sgt. Ralph Pineiro from the Perth Amboy Police Department was dispatched to the island a month after the hurricane struck.

For him it was personal —he has family that lives on the island.

Three of his relatives have also been forced to relocate. He says when he got to Puerto Rico, it was completely devastated.

“For me I responded to 9/11 and it was ground zero throughout the island for me. It was total destruction”