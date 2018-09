MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — At least one firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling a fire at a Bronx building Thursday morning.

Authorities received a call shortly after 6:30 a.m. about a blaze on the third floor of a vacant building on 430 Concord Ave. in Mott Haven.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Citizen video shows flames and black smoke coming from the roof of the building.