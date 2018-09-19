Young girl groped in Brooklyn, alleged attacker flees to subway: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the man accused of groping an 11-year-old in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The girl was standing in the vicinity of Foster and Nostrand Avenues in East Flatbush at about 2:46 p.m. when an unidentified man approached her, police said.

The man proceeded to touch her groin over her clothes before fleeing west on Foster Avenue to the Newkirk Avenue 2 and 5-train station, according to police.

The alleged groper is described to be 25 to 30 years old, 5-feet 4-inches to 5-feet 6-inches tall, with a medium build and dark eyes. He was last seen wearing a hat that says “Security” in yellow lettering, black cargo pants and a black t-shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).